Young Tak Gets a 'Mysterious Loss' After Handsome Shaman Says His Marriage and Love Luck Are Weak

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Young Tak's marriage fortune has been revealed.

On the KBS 2TV program 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' which aired on the 6th, the city life of charismatic actor Ji Seung-hyun, who is living out his dream of a five-days-in-the-city, two-days-in-the-country lifestyle, was shown. It was also decided that the song 'Godeun Tteokbokki,' based on lyrics written by Ji Seung-hyun and a melody Young Tak improvised on the spot, would be officially recorded.

That day, Ji Seung-hyun prepared a three-dish Korean meal for Young Tak, who had gone through a lot for him, in a space where even a stove could not be used. He made it with an air fryer. Young Tak, who had initially looked at it with suspicion, was left speechless after tasting Ji Seung-hyun's cooking and said, "I'm shocked."

The two then casually checked their fortunes through a video call, wondering, "Will our song do well?" They consulted Maehwadoryeong, a handsome Generation MZ shaman known for his engineering background.

Maehwadoryeong said of Ji Seung-hyun, "This fortune is that of a general born into a noble family with a high scholarly rank," and added, "He has a chameleon-like personality." When asked about his financial luck, he described it as "a jar with a hole in the bottom," but said, "The work luck coming in from this year can fill that leak. The benefactor who fills the bottomless jar is Young Tak, and the jar itself appears to be Fun-Staurant. Based on this, work opportunities will come in. If he builds up this work luck well, 2028 will bring a surge in financial fortune," raising hopes.

After hearing this, Young Tak quickly mentioned his birth date, "May 1983," and as soon as he heard it, Maehwadoryeong laughed and said, "Young Tak's marriage fortune..." Maehwadoryeong then delivered a blunt verdict, saying, "His marriage luck is really weak. Young Tak's love luck is also very weak. He is married to his work, and his fans are his women. His fortune is one with nothing but work," drawing laughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.