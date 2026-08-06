Park Hae-joon Recreates Yang Gwan-sik Scene in Front of Kang You-seok, Saying, "I Told You Not to Get on the Boat, Dad"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Park Hae-joon made a surprise appearance on "Sisters' Farm Direct Delivery 3" and drew laughs by recreating a famous scene from "When Life Gives You Tangerines."

The second episode of the tvN variety show "Sisters' Farm Direct Delivery 3," which aired on the 6th, followed Yum Jung-ah, Kim Sun-young, Kang You-seok, and Roh Yoon-seo as they headed to Tongyeong.

That day, the four took on the challenge of harvesting a rare type of seaweed in Gyeonnaeryang, between Tongyeong and Geoje, which can be collected for only 15 days a year.

A local expert said the work was so difficult that they would have to "put in everything they have," and the four siblings headed out to sea carrying a frame pole measuring 6.3 meters in length and weighing 12 to 13 kilograms.

Yum Jung-ah and Kim Sun-young drew attention as they struggled so hard that they shouted, "Aaaah! I'm giving birth right now."

Amid the grueling work, a welcome guest also arrived.

Park Hae-joon, who worked with Yum Jung-ah and Kim Sun-young in the drama "Love, Take Two," came to Tongyeong to show his loyalty.

In particular, he even put on work clothes and disguised himself perfectly to surprise Kang You-seok, with whom he played father and son in "When Life Gives You Tangerines."

Park Hae-joon transformed into Yang Gwan-sik in the drama and left Kang You-seok flustered by recreating the famous line, "I told you not to get on the boat, Dad."

Kang You-seok also caught attention by reenacting the memorable scene, saying, "I came to find my father’s boat."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.