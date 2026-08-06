"My Mother Was Found Two Days Later" Bang Eun-hee Breaks Down Over Her Mother's Solitary Death: "I Regret It So Much" ('Special Report World')

[Sportschosun, Jung Yoo-na] Actress Bang Eun-hee has confessed to six years of lingering regret and pain after losing her mother to a solitary death.

Bang Eun-hee appeared on MBN's "Special Report World" on the 6th. On the show, she revealed that she has been blaming herself for her mother's death for six years.

After finishing a performance and returning home, Bang Eun-hee called her son, who is studying in the United States with dreams of becoming a film director. She said, "My son lives on 200,000 won a month. He told me he bought discarded meat and grilled it, and I just burst into tears. I felt so sorry."

She then spoke about her two divorces and said, "My marriage was a failure, but I have no regrets because I gave birth to my son. I always feel deeply sorry to him."

Later, Bang Eun-hee visited the home where her late mother had lived. She said, "If I had been happy with my life, I would have come here often. I kept trying to show only my good side, and this is what happened," drawing sympathy as she blamed herself.

Even though six years have passed since her mother's death, Bang Eun-hee still seemed unable to let go. She visited the columbarium where her mother rests and cried uncontrollably.

Bang Eun-hee said, "My mother gave birth to me when she was 16. Her life was truly full of ups and downs. When my father came about once a month, my mother would go to the market and buy groceries. But if my father came first and my mother was not home, he would beat her badly. He hit my mother a lot. Still, she divorced him after her children got married," revealing her family history.

Bang Eun-hee shared the heartbreaking story, saying her mother's death has remained with her as guilt.

After her second divorce, Bang Eun-hee was going through a difficult time and avoided showing her mother how hard things were. But the first time she saw her mother in a year was at the funeral home. She said, "I didn't want my mother to worry about me, so I didn't show her what I was going through. I regret that so much."

She added, "I kept saying 'next time, next time,' and then she really passed away. And in such a twisted, painful, and difficult state. I wonder how much she suffered until her final moment." She continued, "My mother was found two days later. If she had been found even one day earlier, she might have still been alive. During those two days, she may have been in terrible pain." Bang Eun-hee said she was devastated to have lost her mother to solitary death.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.