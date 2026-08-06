Kim Hye-soo drops bombshell: "My love life is the problem, not the affair... Don't just cheer me on, introduce me to someone."

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Hye-soo candidly revealed her "relationship concerns.

" On the 6th, a video titled "Since I'm Going to Meet You Part 2" featuring the Coupang Play series "Adultery Is Not the Problem Right Now" team was released on the YouTube channel "Since I'm Going to Meet You. " Actors Kim Hye-soo, Jo Yeo-jeong, Kim Ji-hoon, and Kim Jae-cheol appeared in the video to share their respective "biggest concerns these days.

" On this day, the production team proposed a game asking them to "complete the sentence: 'Adultery is not the problem right now. My problem is ○○.

'" Kim Hye-soo, who stepped forward first, surprised everyone by saying, "Adultery is not the problem right now. My love life is the problem.

" Jo Yeo-jeong empathized, saying, "It’s so real," while Kim Hye-soo asked, "Yeo-jeong, are you okay?" Kim Hye-soo confessed, "I discovered the joy of chatting with colleagues and same-sex friends a little late, so I don't miss dating. Right now, I really enjoy the time I spend chatting with fellow actors.

" She continued, "People might say, 'What is the point of dating at this age?' but dating is something you can do until you die," adding, "However, right now, the time I spend talking with friends is much happier. " The host then expressed regret, saying, "But the whole nation must be wanting Kim Hye-soo to be in a relationship right now.

" Kim Hye-soo, surprised, asked, "Really?" and elicited laughter by throwing out a witty joke: "Don't just cheer me on, please introduce me to someone!" Meanwhile, 'Adultery Is Not the Issue Right Now' depicts the events that unfold when an influencer couple who have consumed their happy family life as content becomes entangled in a secret bigger than the affair between them and a neighboring doctor couple engaged in a messy divorce lawsuit. It's a black comedy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.