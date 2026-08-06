Ahn Bo-hyun Says His Condition for Joining 'Flex x Cop 2' Was Loyalty: "I Wanted to Work with the Season 1 Staff"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actor Ahn Bo-hyun revealed the "condition that was not really a condition" he set for appearing in Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s new Friday-Saturday drama "Flex x Cop 2," saying he wanted to honor his loyalty to the Season 1 production team.

Ahn appeared on the YouTube channel "Jo Hyun Ah's Ordinary Thursday Night," released on the 6th, where he shared behind-the-scenes stories from the filming of "Flex x Cop 2" and showed his deep affection for the directors and staff who had worked with him since Season 1.

That day, Ahn said, "Season 1 built up so well that Season 2 had an even better atmosphere," adding, "We went through a process of getting close during Season 1, and in Season 2, we became truly close."

He then revealed, "There was something I asked for as a condition that wasn't really a condition," explaining, "If possible, I wanted to work with the same staff again."

In fact, many of the staff members who had worked with Ahn in Season 1 joined the production of Season 2 as well, just as he had hoped.

He said it felt like "meeting again after winter break," and added that even the youngest staff members had grown, which made him very happy.

Ahn said he also enjoyed filming because the set atmosphere had become even more tightly knit over the seasons.

Working again with the staff from the previous production naturally brought back their chemistry, and the atmosphere on set became much more comfortable, he explained.

Meanwhile, SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama "Flex x Cop 2," starring Ahn Bo-hyun, will premiere on the 7th. The series follows Jin Yi-soo, a chaebol detective who uses his wealth to turn investigations around when they stall, and Ju Hye-ra, his new team leader, continuing the hit story from Season 1.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.