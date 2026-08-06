Lee Dong-gun Lets Out a Deep Sigh on His First Day on 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp'... "I Expected It, But It Was Much Harder"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Lee Dong-gun, who has newly joined JTBC's "Divorce Re-Boot Camp," shared his honest feelings after watching his first household investigation, saying, "I expected it, but it was much harder."

On the JTBC variety show "Divorce Re-Boot Camp," which aired on the 6th, counseling solutions for the "coin couple" were presented along with the household investigation of the second couple in the 23rd season.

That day, Lee Dong-gun, who joined as a new MC, watched a household investigation for the first time and officially became part of the program.

After the household investigation of the "coin couple" ended, Seo Jang-hoon asked Lee Dong-gun for his first impression. Lee said, "I expected it, but it was even harder," adding that "seeing it in person made my heart feel much heavier."

When asked whether he had anything to say to the husband, he replied, "I remember something the director said before. I really want to tell him, 'Do not expect a reward for sweat you did not shed.'"

He went on to offer heartfelt advice, saying, "Everyone wants to own a home, and everyone wants to make their wife happy. But I think the value of money earned through hard work is the most important thing."

Seo Jang-hoon also added practical advice, saying, "The problem is the wrong habit of chasing a windfall. I think if that one thing is fixed, they could live well."

The husband, who watched the household investigation video, also expressed regret in an interview. He said, "Why did I do something like this? If I had done nothing, I think we could have just lived happily. I felt a lot of guilt," and broke into tears.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gun will begin his new role on "Divorce Re-Boot Camp" with this broadcast, watching couples' stories and offering empathy and advice.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.