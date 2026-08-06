Divorced Han Groo Says, "I Once Had Four Breasts"... Reveals Shocking Lingerie Mishap

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Han Groo shared an embarrassing experience involving an unexpected lingerie mishap.

On the 6th, Han Groo said on her YouTube channel, "Have you ever had an experience like that? Is it just me?" before opening up about an unexpected episode.

She confessed, "There were several times when I really looked like I had four breasts." She also candidly revealed, "I once had a NuBra come off after the adhesive lost its strength," drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Han Groo married a non-celebrity nine years older than her in 2015, but they divorced in 2022. She is now raising their twin son and daughter on her own.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.