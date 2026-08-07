Beenzino and Stephanie Michova Celebrate 12 Years Together and Their 4th Wedding Anniversary, Saying They Endured Military Service and Long-Distance Love Together

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Stephanie Michova, the wife of rapper Beenzino, expressed her unwavering affection for her husband on their fourth wedding anniversary.

Michova posted several photos on her social media on the 6th, along with the message, "12 years together, 4 years married."

She looked back on the past 12 years, saying, "Long-distance dating, military service, moving to a foreign country, two rescued dogs, the space we turned into a home, and even our baby. We also went through countless hairstyles in between."

She added, "And even now, I am so happy to wake up every morning with Seongbin (Beenzino) by my side," making no attempt to hide her affection for her husband.

The released photos captured the couple's journey over the years. From their bright smiles on their wedding day to a selfie showing off their rings, tender moments of looking at each other during pregnancy, and a family photo holding their baby, the images drew attention. In a shot taken in front of a fountain, the couple embraced tightly, showing a sweet, newlywed-like atmosphere that still lingers.

In particular, the two reflected on the major milestones they have endured together, including long-distance dating, Beenzino's military service, settling in Korea, life with their dogs, and childbirth, drawing many congratulations.

Fans who saw the post reacted with comments such as, "What a beautiful couple," "It is hard to believe it has been 12 years because they are still so sweet," "It is lovely to see them as a family," and "Congratulations on your wedding anniversary."

Meanwhile, Beenzino and German-born model Stephanie Michova began their public relationship in 2015. After about seven years of dating, they registered their marriage in 2022 and later held a wedding ceremony. The couple became parents last year with the birth of their first son. Michova is currently appearing on the SBS entertainment program "Kick a Goal (Shooting Stars)."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.