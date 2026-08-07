Jamie K Lee and Kim Min-guk's Switzerland Trip: What a Pair? "I Got Permission After My Dad Kim Sung-joo Saw the Lineup"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] AKMU's Jamie K Lee explained how she ended up traveling to Switzerland with broadcaster Kim Sung-joo's son, Kim Min-guk.

On the YouTube channel 'Jamie K Lee,' which was released on the 6th, a video titled 'The Most Perfect Summer Spent in Switzerland (A Trip of Four Siblings: Jamie, Seung-guk, Chan-young, and Min-guk)' was uploaded.

In the video, Jamie K Lee personally explained how the travel group was formed with Seung-guk Lee, Kim Min-guk, and Park Chan-young.

Jamie K Lee said she was first asked whether she had a friend who could join the trip. She then recruited Park Chan-young first, saying she brought him along because she considered him a close friend.

While thinking about another member, she said Seung-guk Lee came to mind. She explained, "I thought he was someone who speaks well, enjoys traveling, and is very good at English," adding, "He was also a member of the Overwatch group I often meet with. I suggested it because I thought the youngest and the oldest brother would make a good combination, and he gladly accepted."

What drew the most attention was how Kim Min-guk joined the trip. Jamie K Lee said, "I really wanted to bring Min-guk along," but added, "I was cautious because he had not appeared much in the media since becoming an adult, so I wondered if he might feel burdened."

Instead of asking him directly, she first checked through Seung-guk Lee. Jamie K Lee said, "I thought it might not be something I should decide alone, so I asked him to check with his father as well."

Kim Min-guk then revealed, "When I told my dad who I was going with, he heard Seung-guk hyung and Jamie noona's names and gave his permission." He added, "Seung-guk hyung had known my father for a long time and had even visited our house before. My dad said that lineup was fine."

Kim Min-guk also admitted that he had some concerns before appearing on the trip. He said, "I had done broadcast work before, but this was my first time doing content like this, so I thought a lot about what kind of character I should have and what mindset I should bring."

In response, Jamie K Lee explained, "This was not a place to create a character or do a broadcast. It was content meant to capture people simply enjoying a trip." She added, "The mood was just to relax and have fun, and I think that is why my father gave his approval."

Kim Min-guk also expressed satisfaction, saying, "In the end, it was really great," and showed his affection for natural travel content.

Meanwhile, Kim Min-guk gained much love for appearing with his father Kim Sung-joo on the MBC family variety show 'Dad! Where Are We Going?' from 2013 to 2015. He also drew attention in 2023 when he entered New York University (NYU), specifically the Tisch School of the Arts, as a film major.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.