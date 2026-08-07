Cha Ye-ryun: "♥Joo Sang-wook was hit so much in 'Manager Kim' that I felt sorry for him"... She prepares a nourishing meal with care

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok reporter] Actress Cha Ye-ryun prepared a hearty nourishing meal for her husband Joo Sang-wook, who had been battered all over his body while playing a villain.

On the 6th, a video titled "Joo Sang-wook ate three bowls of Cha Jang-geum-style super-easy nourishing meal recipes! (Chicken soup, braised tofu)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryun.'

That day, Cha Ye-ryun mentioned Joo Sang-wook, who played the villain Ju Gangchan in the recently concluded Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) Friday-Saturday drama 'Manager Kim,' and began by saying, "My husband is getting a lot of criticism."

She continued, "If he stayed a villain until the end, it would be frustrating, but people said he was hit so much that they felt really sorry for him. There were also so many comments saying, 'Since Sang-wook is getting hit so much, please make him some home-cooked food.' I originally planned to call Nam Seol-jang, but I decided to make the chicken soup that my husband likes most."

Cha Ye-ryun put great care into preparing a nourishing meal for her husband, making chicken soup and braised tofu with two whole chickens, chicken legs, and plenty of chicken breast, then simmering it gently for nearly two hours.

While cooking, she also spoke about the difficulties Joo Sang-wook faced during the drama shoot.

He said, "Acting in fight scenes is hard too," adding, "My whole body was covered in bruises, and after filming I had to take painkillers and even go get an IV."

He added that the director also called to express concern, saying, "Did you make him too much of a bad guy?" which drew sympathy.

After tasting the finished chicken soup, Joo Sang-wook kept exclaiming, "It's delicious." He especially enjoyed the braised tofu as well, devouring the meal with enthusiasm and showing how much he loved his wife's cooking. In the end, after finishing nearly three bowls, he expressed his satisfaction, saying, "I ate so well."

Meanwhile, Joo Sang-wook left a strong impression as the cold-hearted villain Ju Gangchan in the recently concluded Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) Friday-Saturday drama 'Manager Kim,' drawing viewers' sympathy with repeated action scenes and fight sequences.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.