J.Y. Park, Known for His Strict Organic Diet, Lets Loose After Meeting Choo Sung-hoon... Raids a Japanese Convenience Store and Drinks the Night Away

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer and producer J.Y. Park, who is known for his organic diet and strict self-discipline and is often called the ultimate master of restraint, completely let his guard down after meeting Choo Sung-hoon.

He enjoyed convenience store snacks, beer, and traditional liquor, and his unexpected binge-eating session drew laughter after he declared, "Today, I don't need anything organic or anything else."

On the 6th, a video titled "A rare video of the ultimate master of restraint, J.Y. Park, doing a convenience store mukbang and drinking in Japan ft. Miyakojima Island" was uploaded to Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube channel.

That day, J.Y. Park met Choo Sung-hoon while on vacation in Miyakojima Island, Japan, with his family. He drew attention when he said that it is hard to spend enough time with his family while in Korea, adding, "If I want to spend time with my family, I have no choice but to leave."

Park, who is widely known for his self-discipline, said he almost never goes to convenience stores. He explained, "I don't even go to convenience stores much in Korea," citing his organic diet as the reason. He added that he sometimes buys convenience store food for his children, but does not eat it himself.

His daily routine was as disciplined as his reputation suggests. Park said he weighs himself every morning as soon as he wakes up, memorizes 20 English words, practices piano and singing for 30 minutes each, and then works out for an hour and a half. He added that after 3 p.m., he does not eat anything with calories and only drinks sparkling water, black coffee, and green tea.

But that day was different. Park declared, "Today is work, so I don't need anything organic or anything else," and said he would choose convenience store food based only on taste.

He then confessed, "I actually really like stimulating food," adding, "I like sweet, salty, and spicy food, but I hold back on purpose so I can keep dancing for a long time."

After tasting the milk pudding recommended by Choo Sung-hoon, Park marveled, "It's the best creation that can be made from milk." He kept exclaiming after trying the cafe au lait ice cream, and after tasting the mochi cream puff at the end, he reacted explosively, saying, "Who made this?" and "This is insane."

He was especially generous with his praise for the mochi cream puff, saying, "If this had appeared on K-pop Star, it would have been an instant casting," and even gave it a score of "102 points," drawing laughter.

With his appetite fully awakened by the convenience store mukbang, Park went on to dinner and drinks. He said it was his first dinner in a month and revealed that it had been six months since he last had beer.

After drinking draft beer from Okinawa, Park said, "It's been a long time," clearly moved. He then tried Awamori, a local traditional liquor. Lost in the moment, he said, "I think people need alcohol," and "Will I be able to go back to my usual self tomorrow?" showing a lively side rarely seen in public.

As he enjoyed a night in Miyakojima Island filled with food, alcohol, and music, Park shared an emotional reflection: "There are times in life when something feels so good that you wish time would stop, and this is one of those moments."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.