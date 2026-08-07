Cho Yeo-jeong Says She Is on a Diet 365 Days a Year, Eats Donuts While Shaking, and Does 200 Burpees as Punishment

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Cho Yeo-jeong revealed the secret behind her strict self-management, showing a strong sense of professionalism.

On the YouTube channel "While We Were There," which was released on the 6th, a video titled "Part 2 of the 'Infidelity Is Not the Problem Right Now' Team and 'While We Were There'" was posted.

The video featured actors Kim Hye-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jihoon Kim, and Kim Jae-chul, who each shared their "biggest concern these days." The production team then suggested a game in which they had to complete the sentence, "Infidelity Is Not the Problem Right Now. My problem is ○○."

In response, Cho Yeo-jeong said, "My diet is the problem." Jihoon Kim was surprised and asked, "Why are you dieting?" Kim Hye-soo also admired her, saying, "You studied modern dance for so long that you can lift your legs up to your ears even before filming, right?" But Cho Yeo-jeong explained, "I have low stamina, so I work out hard, and I have to keep shaping my body to fit each character," adding, "I manage myself every single day of the year."

She also drew attention by revealing an unexpected appetite that contrasted with her slim figure. Cho Yeo-jeong said, "I really love cake, donuts, jajangmyeon, and pizza," and laughed, "That is why I have to diet even more."

She then said, "When donuts show up on the snack truck at a filming set, I eat them while shaking. Sometimes I even sneak off with my manager to eat them," making everyone on set burst into laughter.

But after eating, her strict self-discipline continued. Cho Yeo-jeong said, "On days when I eat but cannot work out, I do anywhere from 100 to as many as 200 burpees," adding, "If that still is not enough, I go swimming before heading to the set the next day." Kim Hye-soo also praised her, saying, "That is how she keeps her figure."

Cho Yeo-jeong also admitted that she is especially hard on herself. She said, "People say I am kind, but I am not kind to myself at all," adding, "Because I keep trying to live up to the standards I set for myself, the work I do now sometimes feels like a path of suffering."

She continued, "If I do not do this, it feels like neglect of duty. Since I started working at a young age, my biggest fear was that no one would manage me." She spoke candidly about the reason behind the self-management habits she has maintained for so long.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.