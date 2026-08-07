Ha-young Reveals She Comes from a Family of Doctors for Four Generations: "My Great-Grandfather Opened the First Western-Style Clinic in Hanyang"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Ha-young drew attention after revealing that she comes from a family of doctors spanning four generations.

On the YouTube channel Netflix South Korea, released on the 6th, actors Jung Hae-in and Ha-young appeared to promote the drama "Love, Take Two."

That day, Ha-young mentioned the Netflix series "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call," which she considers one of her signature works, and recalled, "Filming was really fun. It was the first time I had ever acted so freely."

She said, "The director asked me to show as much of my natural, relaxed side as possible," adding, "Thanks to that, I gained confidence and was able to act much more freely."

When MC Yoo Byung-jae asked, "I heard your family has been doctors for generations," Ha-young replied, "That's right," and shared her unusual family background.

Ha-young said, "As far as I know, my father, grandfather, and great-grandfather were all doctors." She added, "From what I remember, my great-grandfather was one of the first people to open a clinic specializing in Western medicine in Hanyang at the time," surprising everyone.

She also said, "My older sister is a doctor too," introducing her as an internal medicine specialist. Yoo Byung-jae commented that such an environment likely influenced her sister's decision to become a doctor, and Ha-young agreed, saying, "I think so too."

On the other hand, she admitted that she had never dreamed of becoming a doctor herself. Ha-young laughed and said, "I never once wanted to be a doctor. It's such a difficult job that I never even dared to think about it. I just hoped my sister would work hard."

She also said she received a lot of help from her family while filming medical dramas. Ha-young explained, "In 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,' I had to understand drug names and medical terms to act properly, so I asked my family a lot of questions."

She continued, "There were also many operating room scenes, but even real doctors do not go into the operating room every day. Still, I asked my family for advice on things like where the nurse should stand."

Ha-young won wide praise for her role as nurse Cheon Jang-mi in Netflix's "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call," and she has continued to showcase her talent in the recently released "Bloodhounds Season 2." In the video, she also drew laughs by revealing a behind-the-scenes moment from the filming of "Bloodhounds Season 2," where she wore the same surgical scrubs she had used in "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call."

Meanwhile, "Love, Take Two" follows the chaotic cohabitation of prosecutor Go Eun-sae, who has lost her memory, and boxing coach Jang Tae-ha, who claims to be her boyfriend. The series will be released on the 7th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.