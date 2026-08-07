Tablo Opens Up About His Views on Dating, Then Changes Tone When Haru Comes Up: "She Must Be Loved No Matter What"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Tablo showed his deep paternal love for his daughter Haru.

On the 6th, Epik High's YouTube channel released a video titled "How Fathers Win Love."

That day, the Epik High members listened to a variety of dating concerns sent in by subscribers and offered candid advice based on their own experiences.

The three were asked, "Who would make you happier: someone I like, or someone who likes me?"

Mithra Jin answered, "Someone who likes me 100%," choosing a stable kind of love. Tablo and DJ Tukutz, however, had a different view. They drew attention by saying, "If it were me, I would date someone I like."

Tablo said, "Honestly, it does not matter if they do not like me," and added, "If I had to choose, I would rather like someone who does not like me back than the other way around," revealing his own views on dating.

The production team then asked, "Would you say that to your daughter too?" DJ Tukutz raised his voice and said, "A daughter is different!! You tell her to meet someone she likes!!" drawing laughter.

Tablo also emphasized, "My daughter has to be loved like crazy," showing once again his exceptional love for Haru as a father.

Meanwhile, Tablo married actress Kang Hye-jung in 2009, and the couple has a daughter, Haru.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.