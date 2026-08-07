Kim Soo-mi, Gaeko's ex-wife, makes a candid confession: "I like younger men... You have to cut off people who hurt you"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim Soo-mi, a beauty brand CEO and influencer, shared her candid thoughts on dating and relationships.

On the 6th, a video titled "It's been a while since I did a Q&A. I'll tell you everything! Kim Soo-mi's Q&A" was uploaded to Kim Soo-mi's YouTube channel.

When asked about her height and weight, Kim Soo-mi said, "I'm 166 cm tall and currently weigh 47 kg. I've lost a little weight recently."

When asked about the best item she bought this year, she chose a portable charger and drew attention by mentioning her daughter, saying, "Tae-i uses it so much that it got dirty."

She also gave a firm piece of advice when asked about relationships. In response to the question, "How should you deal with people who rudely criticize others?" Kim Soo-mi revealed her own tendency, saying, "Isn't it enough not to meet people like that? I tend to get hurt and leave it at that."

She added, "I think you have to cut off people who hurt you, stress you out, and are rude. No matter who they are."

When asked who she prefers among older men, same-age men, and younger men, she shyly replied, "I like younger men."

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-mi announced her divorce from Gaeko, a member of Dynamic Duo, in January. The two married in 2011 and have one son and one daughter, but they ultimately separated after 15 years of marriage. They said they would continue to share their responsibilities and roles as parents without change after the divorce.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.