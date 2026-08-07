"Is That a Skirt or Pants?" Jewelry's Lee Ji-hyun Stuns with a Bold Gyaru Transformation... Pulls Off a Short Skirt Perfectly

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Lee Ji-hyun, formerly of the girl group Jewelry, showed off her unchanged visuals as she tried gyaru makeup.

On the 6th, Lee Ji-hyun uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled "Jewelry's Lee Ji-hyun, the original first-generation gyaru, is back~ BACK TO THE 2003."

That day, Lee Ji-hyun transformed into a hime gyaru inspired by the image of an "ice princess." As she looked through outfits before the makeover, she burst out laughing when she saw a short skirt and exclaimed, "Is this underwear or a skirt?" When a staff member explained, "This is actually a more modest style than you might think," she looked even more surprised.

Lee Ji-hyun then recalled her days in the group, saying, "It doesn't suit me anymore," and, "Back when I was in Jewelry, I wore almost nothing but a thread over my underwear. It was hardly even clothing." Her joking words carried the bold spirit of the stage outfits she wore at the time.

After much thought, Lee Ji-hyun chose a set outfit with lace and fur details, along with flashy accessories. Once she put it on, she said, "After having kids, I threw away all my short skirts," and added, "If I wear something like this, I get scolded for not being able to take Seoyun to school. The kids complain too. They say, 'Mom, can't you stop wearing things like that?'" She then joked, "Seoyun, I'm sorry," turning the set into a scene full of laughter.

After that, the full makeup and styling process began, and the finished look drew admiration from everyone. Lee Ji-hyun awkwardly said, "After having kids, revealing clothes started to feel uncomfortable," and, "The skirt is too short," but once the styling was complete, she captured everyone's attention with a look that seemed straight out of a fairy tale princess.

Her voluminous wavy hair, makeup that emphasized her large eyes, and glamorous styling came together to create an atmosphere that felt like a direct throwback to her 2003 promotions. Her ageless beauty, along with her perfect pull-off of the hime gyaru look, drew praise from the production team. Lee Ji-hyun, looking at herself in the mirror, could not stop smiling.

Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.