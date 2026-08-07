Jang Yoon-jeong Criticizes Kim Kyung-wook's 'T-String' Comment as Sexual Harassment: "You Didn't Even Ask, Be Careful"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong spoke candidly about her views on sexual harassment.

On the 6th, a video titled "Senior Dating Masterclass and Flirting" was released on the YouTube channel "Janggongjang Jang Yoon-jeong."

That day, Jang Yoon-jeong invited Kim Kyung-wook, who was dressed as the character Kim Wild-wook, and Kim Hae-joon, who transformed into Uncle Gipil, for a lively conversation. She prepared E-book-style braised chicken herself and even set up a small pool that her children actually use, creating a midsummer vacation atmosphere.

Seeing this, Kim Kyung-wook asked, "Did you set all this up for us?" Jang Yoon-jeong replied, "This is actually the pool my kids have at home. They really use it."

Kim Kyung-wook drifted into imagination, saying, "It would be perfect for tanning here. You could drain the water after swimming and then tan," before adding, "With a T-string on, your butt would be just..." which left Jang Yoon-jeong flustered.

Jang Yoon-jeong looked surprised and said, "What? A T-string?" Kim Kyung-wook then continued joking, "Why? I even came here wearing a T-string today."

Jang Yoon-jeong responded firmly, "Saying something like that when nobody asked is sexual harassment too. Be careful." Kim Kyung-wook complained, "Why are there so many restrictions? What's wrong with saying I wore a T-string?"

Jang Yoon-jeong then explained her view, saying, "The problem is saying, 'I wore a T-string,' when nobody asked." She added, "If a woman said, 'I'm not wearing a bra today,' men could feel uncomfortable too."

Kim Hae-joon, who was listening, quipped, "I'm not uncomfortable at all," drawing laughter from everyone. Kim Kyung-wook also chimed in with "Nice," sparking more laughter.

When Kim Hae-joon said, "It's each person's freedom," Kim Kyung-wook joked, "At least tell us that much," and Jang Yoon-jeong wrapped up the conversation with a smile, saying, "If both sides are happy, then it's possible."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.