Song Ji-eun, who is with Park Wi, explains why she is not swayed by others' judgments: "I love myself" (Special Lecture for Youth)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] Creator Park Wi and singer-actor Song Ji-eun candidly share how they overcame hardship and came to love life.

In the EBS program "Special Lecture for Youth," which airs on the 9th, a special lecture will be held for teenagers and young adults who are stepping outside the boundaries of school to find their own path. Creator Park Wi, who turned the despair of total paralysis into hope, and singer-actor Song Ji-eun, who learned how to love herself after breaking free from others' gaze, will take the stage as speakers and deliver a warm message of encouragement.

In the segment titled "Your Life Is Already a Miracle," Park Wi recounts how he rebuilt his life after suddenly becoming paralyzed from the neck down.

He speaks honestly about the moment he felt he had lost everything after the accident, the time when he gradually regained his daily life through his family's devotion and rehabilitation, and the process of pushing his wheelchair and taking step by step toward independence.

Park Wi says the hardships he endured became the starting point for a life devoted to loving others and spreading hope. He also tells young people, "A miracle is not something special, but the everyday life we are living right now," stressing the importance of appreciating the life given to us today.

In the following segment, "Not Someone Who Is Loved, but Someone Who Does Not Lose Herself," Song Ji-eun shares her own story.

She calmly recalls the journey from being a girl who loved singing in childhood to realizing her dream of becoming a singer, as well as the time when she lost herself while being shaken by others' judgments behind the glamorous stage.

She debuted with the group Secret and received much love, but says she gradually grew exhausted under the public gaze and constant evaluation. During her hiatus, she went through such a difficult time that she could not even leave the house.

However, she says that through walks and small everyday routines, she was able to look back on herself and return the center of her life from others to herself. Song Ji-eun offers a warm message of support, saying, "I hope you do not easily hand over your worth to other people's judgments" and "You must know how to love yourself in order to protect yourself."

It is said that Park Wi and Song Ji-eun, who are married in real life, listened to each other's lectures with great seriousness throughout the recording and showed deep empathy and support. Their heartfelt stories of overcoming personal pain also left a quiet resonance on set.

Park Wi, who chose hope instead of giving up on life despite hardship, and Song Ji-eun, who finally learned how to love herself after a period of instability, can be seen on EBS "Special Lecture for Youth," which airs on the 9th at 11:55 a.m.

Meanwhile, EBS "Special Lecture for Youth" was produced jointly by the Federation of Korean Industries, Hana Financial Group, and the Korea Youth Counseling and Welfare Institute. It airs every Sunday at 11:55 a.m. on EBS 1TV and on Saturdays and Sundays at 12:40 p.m. on EBS 2TV.

Kim Sohee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.