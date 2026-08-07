Jongmin Kim to Lee Joon: Coin Returns Hit 300% — "I'm Rich" (2 Days & 1 Night)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] The members of '2 Days & 1 Night' will face off in an exciting battle over coins.

The second episode of the six members' 'Neighborhood Overseas Vacation' will air on KBS 2TV's variety show '2 Days & 1 Night Season 4' (hereinafter '2 Days & 1 Night') on the 9th.

The members, who receive coins based on the mileage they earn in the day's mission, will try to grow their coins at a variety of game booths set up by the production team. Each member enters the games hoping for a big windfall, but the difficulty is high, and they struggle to protect even their original stake, let alone make a profit.

In particular, Lee Gi-taek, who has had little success in the games, is pushed to the brink of bankruptcy. Even so, he shows a so-called 'beast's heart' mentality, saying, "If I lose, I can win it back," and boldly throws himself into the risk.

Unlike Lee Gi-taek, who is on the verge of bankruptcy, one member managed to score a huge return. The member kept winning in the coin-earning games and reportedly posted a return of more than 300% compared with the original stake. Overwhelmed by the rush of dopamine, he could not hide his excitement and shouted, "I'm rich."

Meanwhile, Moon Se-yoon begins to keep his distance from Dindin, with whom he had shown perfect chemistry while working on the same team throughout the trip. When Dindin, who had been resting alone, sends a text message to the members, Moon Se-yoon tells the others, "Don't reply for five minutes," creating a subtle power struggle.

Whether the '2 Days & 1 Night' members' coin investments will succeed, and why Moon Se-yoon suddenly distanced himself from Dindin, will be revealed on '2 Days & 1 Night Season 4,' which airs at 6:10 p.m. on the 9th.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.