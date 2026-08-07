Jun Hyun-moo Reveals About His Ex-Girlfriend, "She Was Extremely Possessive and Controlling, and I Even Cut Off Friends" (My Encounter with a Psychopath)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo will reveal a shocking dating story in which he even cut off contact with friends because of a former partner who was extremely possessive.

MBN and SBS Plus's "My Encounter with a Psychopath" (hereinafter "Naesapae") is a true-story-based thriller talk show that deals with real-life experiences of people who have faced antisocial personalities such as psychopaths, sociopaths, and narcissists hiding around us. By reconstructing unbelievable incidents that happened in real life, the program raises awareness while adding vivid reactions from the cast and expert analysis. It has also drawn strong attention, ranking No. 1 in the Netflix Korea Today’s Top 10 variety category.

In episode 5 of "Naesapae," which airs on Sunday the 9th, the show will spotlight shocking true stories of psychopaths who controlled and exploited their partners under the guise of love, under the theme "The Discovery of Love." On the episode, statement analyst Kim Mi-young, who personally investigated major criminal suspects in South Korea such as Kang Ho-sun, Oh Won-chun, and Kim Gil-tae, will appear to analyze the psychology of psychopaths and their gaslighting tactics.

In particular, while watching the process of one lover's obsession and control, Jun Hyun-moo surprises everyone by saying, "I was that kind of person," and candidly opens up about a past relationship. He recalls having to make video calls wherever he went so his friends could be checked one by one, and says he eventually lost contact with them. He then says, "The thing I heard most after the breakup was, 'Hyun-moo, welcome back,'" leaving everyone heartbroken. Jun Hyun-moo, who even teared up while listening to the story, firmly states, "Speaking from experience, that is not love." Attention is now focused on the full story behind the incident that moved him to tears.

In addition, statement analyst Kim Mi-young surprises everyone by sharply deducing, in response to the question, "Which of the four has the strongest con artist tendencies?" that Jun Hyun-moo and Cho Kyu-hyun are the most likely. Taken aback by the unexpected result, Cho Kyu-hyun laughs and says, "So I'm a psychopath and a con artist too?" Interest is now centered on why those two were chosen and what results Nucksal and Heo Young-ji received.

Meanwhile, Heo Young-ji lets out a scream and covers her mouth in shock while watching a disturbing true story, shouting, "Why would you do that!" During the recording, a series of unbelievable real-life cases were revealed, from gaslighting that exploited love to a cruel 100-day anniversary driven by insurance money, and even a shocking case in which an adopted son was made into a lover and then killed for insurance money. Viewers are left even more curious about the true story that shocked Heo Young-ji.

The production team said, "In the 'The Discovery of Love' episode, we highlight through real cases how dangerous a relationship can become when love, obsession, and control are no longer distinguishable," adding, "We hope viewers will look together at the warning signs that can happen to anyone."

Meanwhile, episode 5 of MBN and SBS Plus's "My Encounter with a Psychopath" airs on August 9 at 10:20 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.