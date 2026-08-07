The public-service comedian who hand-washed underwear after a disabled student had a bathroom accident was Kim Gyu-won

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] The warm act of kindness by comedian Kim Gyu-won was belatedly revealed, touching many hearts.

On the 7th, illustrator Kiki shared a story he had received from a fan on social media, turning it into a drawing and posting it online. The person at the center of the story was none other than comedian Kim Gyu-won.

The person who sent the story began by saying, "My child has congenital muscular dystrophy and started using a wheelchair in fourth grade."

He went on to recall that day, saying, "I cannot even describe how nervous and worried my son and I were when he went to school in a wheelchair for the first time."

School life, however, was not easy. He said, "I could not stay at school all the time, so we came to rely on the help of the public-service staff. Some were kind, but there were also people who seemed bothered by my child or openly said, 'I don't think I can do this.'" He added, "I was always on edge, and I often ended up crying alone because I was so upset."

Then, when the child was in fifth grade, he met Kim Gyu-won, who was serving as a public-service worker.

He recalled, "He listened carefully to my child's stories and really adored our son." He added, "My child would come home saying how funny the teacher was, with a bright smile."

There was also one unforgettable incident. One day, the child had a bathroom accident at school, and Kim Gyu-won immediately called the mother to explain the situation. At the time, she was far away on an outing, but Kim Gyu-won reassured her, saying, "I'll take care of it myself. Please don't worry."

The storyteller added more warmth to the account, saying, "When I picked him up after school, he had hand-washed my child's underwear, dried it in the sun, folded it neatly, and put it in a plastic bag." She continued, "Even though I kept apologizing, he said he was sorry for calling and making me worry unnecessarily."

Kim Gyu-won's kindness did not end there. Before finishing his public-service duty, he prepared rice cakes himself and shared them at the school. He said goodbye to the child in tears and promised to attend the graduation ceremony.

Although the whole family tested positive for COVID-19 and could not attend on graduation day, Kim Gyu-won prepared flowers and a gift and personally left them at their front door.

After later debuting as a comedian and continuing to stay active, Kim Gyu-won again promised that he would definitely attend the middle school graduation ceremony if his schedule allowed. The family did not expect much because he was so busy, but he kept his promise once again.

The storyteller said sincerely, "We are all so happy that the teacher is doing well. Among all celebrities, he is number one for our family." She added, "Thank you for giving our child unforgettable memories for life. I hope everything you do continues to go from strength to strength."

After the story was shared, online users praised Kim Gyu-won's warm character, leaving comments such as, "He is truly an amazing person," "Now I see why he succeeded," "It is moving to see him keep his promise to the end," and "He will probably be a teacher the child never forgets for the rest of his life."

Meanwhile, Kim Gyu-won made his debut in 2023 on tvN's Comedy Big League and drew attention from viewers that same year with Coupang Play's comedy show SNL Korea Season 5. He went on to build his presence through Seasons 6 and 7 as well. On the 31st of last month, he won the Best New Male Entertainer Award at the Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.