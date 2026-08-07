Jang Yeon-woo of 'Love Catcher 2' Breaks Down While Announcing Cousin's Death at 33: "I'll Be Your Uncle's Son"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Actor Jang Yeon-woo expressed his grief over the death of his cousin and paid tribute to him.

On the 7th, Jang announced his cousin's obituary on his personal account. A photo of the urn he shared showed that the deceased was born in 1994 and passed away on June 3 at the age of 33.

Jang said, "Brother, I grew up with you at Grandma's house since I was a child, and you were more like a real brother than my own brother. I should have come to see you right away, and I'm sorry I came so late."

He added, "Grandma always told us to stay strong, and I cried so much after hearing the news that I thought I'd be okay today, but I ended up showing my ugly side." He continued, "No matter how old I get, I guess I'm still just a younger brother in front of you."

He also said his final goodbye to the deceased, writing, "I'll be your uncle's son, so don't worry and rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Jang Yeon-woo first gained public attention through Mnet's dating reality show 'Love Catcher 2' in 2019, and began his acting career with the web drama 'Her Gaslighting' in 2021. He has since continued his work with appearances in the film 'Number One' and the dramas 'You Are My Spring,' 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One,' 'Villain's Country,' and 'Notes from the Last Row.'

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.