Lee Bo-hee, Hard to Believe She Is 67: "I Don't Gain Weight Easily, and I Take Care of My Skin at Home"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Bo-hee has revealed the secret behind her youthful looks, even at 67.

A video titled "Hello, I’m actress Lee Bo-hee" was recently uploaded to Lee Bo-hee’s YouTube channel.

Lee Bo-hee explained the secret to maintaining her elegant appearance, saying, "I’ve always been the type who doesn’t gain weight easily. If you don’t gain weight, your appearance doesn’t change much either. I’ve done a lot of stretching and yoga for a long time, and I move around a lot. I’m not the kind of person who stays still at home; I have to go out somewhere."

She also said that while she does not follow a special diet, she avoids eating late at night. She said, "I eat well and I eat a lot. But after dinner, I don’t eat anything else. Even if I’m hungry, I hold back. If I eat and go to sleep, my stomach feels uncomfortable, so I don’t eat."

She also shared her at-home skin care routine. She said, "I used to have a lot of melasma, so I managed it myself at home. I bought ingredients at the market and made adlay packs, which I used almost every day. The melasma didn’t disappear completely, but later I realized it still helped."

She added, "I also made packs by mixing honey, yogurt, and lemon. If something is said to be good, I try it all and keep doing it consistently. I’ve been taking care of my skin this way for more than 20 years."

She also said she massages her face with self-administered meridian massage and laughed, saying, "When I do that, I feel less upset even when I look in the mirror."

Meanwhile, Lee Bo-hee was born in 1959 and is 67 this year. She appeared in the KBS2 drama "Queen's House" last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.