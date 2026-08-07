Ko Kyung-pyo Looks More Filled Out, Sticks to All-Black Instead of Dieting: "It Makes Me Look Slim" (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Ryu Hye-young and Ko Kyung-pyo, who are Konkuk University film studies alumni and longtime friends of 16 years, are drawing attention with their true-friend style.

On today’s episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone,' Ryu Hye-young is seen sharing memories with her longtime friend Ko Kyung-pyo.

In the released photos, Ryu Hye-young and Ko Kyung-pyo are seen walking through downtown Seoul and fully enjoying the midsummer heat. The two show off a subtle chemistry in matching black true-friend outfits, including black sunglasses and T-shirts. Ko Kyung-pyo also reveals the hidden reason behind the look, joking, "It makes me look slim," and saying his fashion is a way of "hiding happiness," which leaves everyone laughing.

Ryu Hye-young says, "Whenever the two of us meet, we just walk endlessly," adding that she often goes on walks and talks with Ko Kyung-pyo. This time, they begin walking along a route she prepared, and even under the blazing midday sun, the two sweat through the heat and say in unison, "This is the best summer."

After walking for a while, Ko Kyung-pyo looks at students on the street and asks, "Do you think they'll recognize us?" He then takes off his sunglasses himself and greets them first with a bright smile. Surprised by his sudden greeting, the students burst into laughter, and Ko Kyung-pyo smiles in satisfaction. As his spontaneous greetings continue to spread happiness on the street, Ryu Hye-young breaks into laughter in amazement and admiration.

As Ryu Hye-young and Ko Kyung-pyo continue their unpredictable conversation and walk for a long time, the show also reveals them climbing the so-called Sam-soon’s stairs, which appeared in the drama 'My Lovely Sam Soon.' An unexpected heart-fluttering moment is said to unfold, raising curiosity about what will happen.

The midsummer walk of true friends Ryu Hye-young and Ko Kyung-pyo can be seen on MBC's 'I Live Alone,' airing today at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.