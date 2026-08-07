Kim Min-ha, After Losing 17 kg, Says, "I'm Not Interested in Having to Be Pretty" (Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4)

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Kim Min-ha performs on stage during the ceremony. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Kim Min-ha, who successfully lost 17 kg, will reveal behind-the-scenes stories from the opening stage of the Blue Dragon Series Awards.

In episode 6 of MBN and Channel S's "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4," airing at 9:10 p.m. today, Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) will go on a food trip with their "food friend" Kim Min-ha to an old sushi restaurant in Incheon known for its whole braised sea bream.

On the way to the restaurant, Jun Hyun-moo brings up her earlier performance of "Valerie" and praises Kim Min-ha, saying her singing skills are so impressive that they could be called an Amy Winehouse version of "Hidden Singer." Kim Min-ha then confesses, "I actually prepared to be a singer in the past. I auditioned in high school and joined an agency, but the agency wanted to make me an idol." She adds, "I wanted to become a jazz singer..." and explains how she gave up on her dream of becoming a singer, drawing Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube in.

A little later, the three arrive at an unusual long-established restaurant that serves sushi but is best known for its signature whole braised sea bream. The place is already so crowded that it is hard to find an empty seat. As Wando-aged flatfish sushi and a large whole braised sea bream are served, the three dive into the meal and exclaim, "It's really delicious!" Jun Hyun-moo then casually asks, "Are you not interested in romance acting?" Kim Min-ha replies, "I don't think I'm interested in having to be pretty." Jun Hyun-moo then says, "What makes Min-ha so charming is that if you search 'Kim Min-ha' on a portal site, this comes up," sparking curiosity. Kim Min-ha responds, "I only realized that was unusual after I started working as an actress," and leaves a strong impression with her candid remarks.

From her surprising past dream of becoming a singer to her belief in loving her own unique charm as it is, Kim Min-ha's honest and understated story can be seen in episode 6 of MBN and Channel S's "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4," airing at 9:10 p.m. today.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.