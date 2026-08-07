Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung Spotted for the First Time Since Admitting Responsibility for Their Son's Affair... Bright Smiles

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Singer Nam Goong Ok Boon shared an update on Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung.

On the 6th, Nam Goong Ok Boon posted photos and videos on her personal account along with the message, "We gathered at Gwanghwamun. Cheong Wa Dae, which embraces Bugaksan Mountain, Inwangsan, and even Bukhansan in the distance! Dinner at a place overlooking Gwanghwamun in front of it was just great, great, great," and "We met to prepare for an autumn event, and I had to show off the delicious dinner... haha."

She added, "My respected and beloved older sister Kwon Seong-hee! And Hong Seo-beom, Jo Gap-kyung! Hula Hula Hyunsook! Gwanaedeul's Kwak Jong-mok! Park Jin-seon, whom I saw for the first time in a long while! We ended up becoming quite united through all kinds of conversations until after 9 p.m. Since we know whatever we do will turn out well, we decided to stand together with Hong Seo-beom as our leader~~♡"

In the released video, Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung were seen enjoying a meal with acquaintances and smiling brightly. When Nam Goong Ok Boon turned the camera toward them, Jo Gap-kyung also flashed a wide smile and made a V sign.

Meanwhile, the damages lawsuit over the termination of a de facto marriage between the couple's son and his former daughter-in-law, identified as A, has been handed over to the Supreme Court of Korea. The first and second trials acknowledged the son's responsibility for the affair and ordered 30 million won in damages and 800,000 won a month in child support, but A appealed the ruling. Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung issued a public apology and promised to ensure their son's legal obligations were fulfilled, but A countered that the apology lacked sincerity, and the dispute continues.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.