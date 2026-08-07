Hwang Ki-soon, Once Hit by Overseas Gambling, Bankruptcy, and Divorce, Has Changed After Remarrying: "My Wife Has Brought Happiness to My Life" (Day & Night)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Hwang Ki-soon showed off his happy remarried life by introducing his wife and handsome son.

On the 37th episode of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which airs on Saturday the 8th, Hwang Ki-soon will express his heartfelt feelings, saying, "I received such a huge reward through remarriage." He also gushes nonstop about his son, saying, "I can't explain it any further. My son looks like my wife, and he's 17 now, but he's as tall as 183 cm. He also weighs a bit more, and he has a completely muscular build with broad shoulders."

In particular, Hwang Ki-soon expressed his love for the wife who brought happiness into his life, saying, "If you ask me to find a flaw in my wife, there isn't one." He then praised her again, saying, "The only flaw is that she's taller than me. When we walk together, I look smaller, so she walks a little apart from me." His doting affection for his family warmed the set.

Kim Jeong-ryeol shares a moving story about quietly doing good deeds, driven by painful memories of his father, who passed away when he was in middle school. He explained the special reason behind donating coffins, saying, "When my father died, we had no money at home, so we borrowed money to buy a coffin." He added, "That stayed with me, so I started making coffins for people with no family or relatives." Above all, Kim Jeong-ryeol said, "I build coffins using traditional woodworking methods and a joinery technique that does not use nails," drawing admiration from everyone.

Hearing this, Hwang Ki-soon, a friend of 44 years, could not hide his surprise at Kim Jeong-ryeol's hidden act of kindness, saying, "He originally said, 'I'm making my own coffin.'" But the emotional mood did not last long. Kim Jeong-ryeol suddenly asked Kim Joo-ha, "Should I make one for you?" and then turned to Moon Se-yoon and joked, "This one has to be a full-size coffin. It needs to be the big one," showing off his naturally comedic wit and bringing the studio to laughter.

MBN's issue-driven talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" is a new-format program that promises "day and night, calm and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

Meanwhile, Hwang Ki-soon went to the Philippines for overseas gambling in 1997, went bankrupt, and lived as a homeless man there for a time. He later returned to Korea and made a comeback with help from the government's pardon for overseas gambling offenders and support from acquaintances. Since then, he has led campaigns to prevent gambling addiction and has continued to volunteer regularly.

After his comeback, Hwang Ki-soon remarried in 2005 and had a son in 2009.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.