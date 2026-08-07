52-Year-Old Han Go-eun Struggles With Frozen Shoulder: "I Can't Carry a Bag on One Shoulder Because It Hurts Too Much"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Han Go-eun complained of frozen shoulder pain and spoke about the changes in her body after entering her 50s.

On the 6th, a video titled "Han Go-eun in Her 50s Makes an Easy, Healthy Egg Dish She Eats with Her Husband in the Morning (+Cheongdam-dong's Favorite Soy Milk Noodles)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Goeun Unnie Han Go-eun."

That day, Han Go-eun talked about the changes in her body after turning 50. She said, "These days, when I film dramas, I think a lot about my senior colleagues. I realize now how hard it must have been for them to wait through such long shooting schedules at that age. Even getting up in the morning is hard, and my body doesn't feel like my own anymore. It makes me think a lot." She added that she now understands the difficulties her seniors faced in the past.

She also opened up about shoulder pain caused by frozen shoulder. Han Go-eun said, "I used to carry my dog bag on one shoulder, but I developed frozen shoulder and my shoulder hurts so much." She added, "It became impossible to carry it on one side, so I bought a new bag that can be worn on both shoulders. I think the kids feel more secure too."

Meanwhile, Han Go-eun was born in 1975 and is 51 this year. She is currently appearing in the MBC drama "Family Relationship Certificate."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.