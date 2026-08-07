Choi Jung-yoon Says Her 10-Year-Old Daughter Changed After Remarriage: "Since She Got a Dad, Her Fear of Water Disappeared"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun Reporter] Actress Choi Jung-yoon shared how her daughter has changed since her remarriage.

On the 6th, a video titled "Yoon So-yi Visits 'Seongsu Godeungeo,' Run as a Side Job: 'Why Is the Wait So Long? At this rate, I might even buy a 10 billion won building!'" was uploaded to Choi Jung-yoon's YouTube channel, "Choi Jung-yoon Runs Her Own Way."

That day, Yoon So-yi explained why she works as an actress while also running a grilled fish restaurant, saying, "I think my child is the driving force that lets me take on different challenges and keep moving."

She added, "If I only showed my child that I sleep all the time, then the child would probably want to sleep for life too. If I order delivery food, the child will get used to delivery food. If I enjoy cooking, the child will get used to that culture too, so I'm trying to show that side of me."

Choi Jung-yoon said, "I do have my child in my heart, but I think I'm the kind of person who is simply wired to feel that I have to work hard and live diligently." In response, Yoon So-yi laughed and said, "Unnie is very diligent. You never just sit still. I can lie down and rest all the time."

Choi Jung-yoon then expressed envy over Yoon So-yi's height, saying, "You got height, so you're fine. I'm so jealous of that. If I could have grown taller by taking naps, I would have slept all day."

She went on to say, "I really hope our Ji-woo grows taller. She drinks milk so well, but she still isn't getting taller. My child doesn't have a small appetite, but I guess genetics are genetics."

Choi Jung-yoon also said, "One thing is certain: when I was young, I was afraid of water, so there was a limit to how much I could play in the water with my child. So my child was afraid of water too."

She continued, "Later, after playing in the water with friends and dads, she gained some courage. But once she had a dad for real, he started tossing her into the water, and now she's like a seal. She never comes out of the water." She smiled warmly at how her daughter changed after meeting her stepfather.

Meanwhile, Choi Jung-yoon married Yoon Tae-joon, the eldest son of an E-Land Group vice chairman and a former member of Eagle 5, in 2011 and welcomed a daughter. The couple divorced in 2022. In February, she announced a new beginning by revealing her remarriage to a non-celebrity man three years her junior.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.