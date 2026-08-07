Yoo Jae-suk Keeps Smiling Despite Record Heat, While Members Cry, "It's So Hot!" (What Are You Doing When You Play?)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Yoo Jae-suk shows off his stamina, even in the sweltering heat.

The MBC variety show What Are You Doing When You Play?, airing on the 8th, will feature a summer gathering of the "Comma Club" with Yoo Jae-suk (Pae Organ), Haha (Old Seokbakji), Heo Kyung-hwan (Sweat), Joo Woo-jae (Lee Yoon-seok), and Jeong Jun-ha (Gangnam Station Byeon Woo-seok).

The members of the "Comma Club," who have reunited for the first time since their spring gathering in April, happily check attendance. But the scorching heat becomes the biggest obstacle to the summer meetup. Yoo Jae-suk, already bothered by Jeong Jun-ha's overpowering cologne in the heat, shouts, "Why are you wearing so much perfume?" and switches into "sensitive mode."

After struggling with the smell of perfume, Yoo Jae-suk regains his composure and briefs the members on the day's schedule as the club's host. The members stir when they are told there is no itinerary, and Yoo Jae-suk boasts, "You all paid 50,000 won in dues, and you're being way too picky," adding, "I'm confident about today's course."

The members, now highly sensitive because of the heat wave, follow Yoo Jae-suk through the sweltering weather, but his alone cheerful steps draw groans from everyone else. Even after walking for quite some time, with no destination in sight, sweat pours down their faces like a waterfall. They also complain loudly, saying, "Ugh, it's hot!" at the slightest touch.

Will Yoo Jae-suk be able to make the members, whose discomfort has reached its peak, laugh? The summer gathering of the "Comma Club" will air on MBC's What Are You Doing When You Play? on Saturday, August 8, at 6:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.