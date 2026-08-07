Park Seo Jin, After Spending 100 Million Won on Cosmetic Procedures, Invests 20 Million Won in Hobbies: "I Need to Diet My Spending First" (Salimnam)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Park Seo Jin, a self-confessed overspender on hobbies, has begun a spending diet.

On Saturday, the 8th, KBS 2TV's Salimnam will air an episode in which Park Seo Jin, who has never held back when investing in his hobbies, teams up with his younger sibling Hyojeong to present a 2026 version of the nostalgic program "The Happiness of 10,000 Won."

That day, Hyojeong spots a pile of delivery boxes filling the area in front of the front door and points out Park Seo Jin's alarming spending habits. Park Seo Jin, who has recently become deeply absorbed in folk painting, surprises everyone by revealing a hobby room packed with expensive paper, hundreds of brushes, and paints. The studio is especially stunned when it is revealed that he has spent about 20 million won on the hobby room so far.

Watching this, Hyojeong suggests a project to improve his spending habits, saying, "You need to diet your spending first." The two then take on "The Happiness of 16,500 Won," a challenge that reflects 2026 prices, and decide to spend the day covering food and transportation within a limited budget. Unlike Hyojeong, who leaves home fully prepared with lunch and water, Park Seo Jin heads out empty-handed and begins a day full of unexpected setbacks.

On his way to KBS for a schedule, Park Seo Jin faces a string of unexpected expenses, and his wallet quickly runs dry. In the end, he turns to making money directly by putting his folk-painting skills to use and offering on-the-spot caricature drawings in the KBS comedy room. Park Seo Jin, who launches a full-fledged sales pitch to the comedians, saying, "If you pay me, I'll draw anything," draws laughter with his unexpectedly strong artistic skills.

But in the comedy room, where he went to earn money, an unexpected pink atmosphere is detected. Park Seo Jin, who had previously named a female comedian as his ideal type, creates a strange mood by making an on-the-spot choice of his ideal type. Attention is now focused on who won the heart of the 32-year-old Park Seo Jin, who has never been in a relationship.

The real-life sibling duo's chaotic savings challenge can be seen on KBS 2TV's Salimnam, airing at 10:35 p.m. on Saturday the 8th.

Kim Sohee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.