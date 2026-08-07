Actor Ha-young Comes from a Family of Doctors: "I Got Advice from My Family for 'Severe Trauma Center'" (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Ha-young is proud of her family of doctors.

Jung Hae-in and Ha-young, the stars of the drama 'Our Sticky Love,' will appear on KBS 2TV's 'Problem Child in House,' which airs at 10:10 p.m. on Friday, the 7th.

On the show, Jung Hae-in shows his devotion by putting his entire fortune on the line for love. When the hosts asked how much he would lend if the person he loves needed money, he surprised everyone by saying, "I can give the person I love as much money as they want." Viewers can see the romantic side of the 'rom-com master' Jung Hae-in in the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, Ha-young's brainy background is also drawing attention. After studying Western Painting at Ewha Womans University and later enrolling at SVA, one of New York's top three art schools, the actress said she worked hard to stay in the top 10 in her class, adding that she was often ranked first or second.

It remains to be seen why Ha-young, who spent more than 10 years on the path of an art student, decided to switch to acting.

The show will also reveal Ha-young's unusual family background. She said that her great-grandfather opened the first Western-style clinic in Hanyang and treated Emperor Gojong. She also revealed that when she took on the role of nurse Cheon Jang-mi in Netflix's hit series 'Severe Trauma Center,' she consulted her family members, who are actual doctors. The secret behind Ha-young's realistic performance in 'Severe Trauma Center' will be revealed on KBS 2TV's 'Problem Child in House,' airing at 10:10 p.m. on Friday, the 7th.

The details will be revealed on KBS 2TV's 'Problem Child in House.'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.