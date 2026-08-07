Jung Joon-won, at the center of an attitude controversy, steals the show with exaggerated expressions and gestures

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actor Jung Joon-won showed a different side of himself with a witty acting challenge.

On the official Daily Fashion News account on the 6th, a video was released with the caption, "POV: Actors' first day of acting, method acting."

The video featured actors Gong Hyo-jin, Jung Joon-won, and Lee Sang-yi, who are appearing in the MBC Friday-Saturday drama "Married Woman Killer," taking on a variety of role-play scenarios.

When Jung Joon-won was given the setup, "First day of acting, when my wife is a killer," he shouted, "My wife is a killer? Aaaah!" and acted out intense shock with his whole body trembling. His exaggerated facial expressions and gestures made the scene feel vivid and had everyone on set laughing.

Daily Fashion News, which released the video, responded playfully, saying, "Actor Jung Joon-won's startled reaction was so impressive. I was moved to tears."

Meanwhile, Jung Joon-won appeared with Gong Hyo-jin on MBC's variety show "What Are You Doing When You Play?" on the 1st to promote the drama. At the time, he seemed visibly nervous and spoke little, leading some viewers to describe his attitude as somewhat passive.

The MBC Friday-Saturday drama "Married Woman Killer," starring Jung Joon-won, premiered on July 31 and is currently airing for viewers.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.