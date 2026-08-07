48-year-old Chae Ri-na, who is dating Park Yong-geun, has failed four times in seven years of IVF attempts, and recently underwent surgery for uterine fibroids (Touch Me)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer Chae Ri-na opens up about the pain she has endured after repeated IVF failures.

In Episode 3 of Channel A's "Beauty Clinic Touch Me," airing today at 8 p.m., Chae Ri-na of Roo'ra, the original girl-crush diva who dominated the K-pop scene in the 1990s, appears on the show. Unlike her fierce charisma on stage, she reveals the personal struggles that have made even facing the camera head-on feel overwhelming as her skin condition has worsened.

That day, Chae Ri-na pulls out her beloved extractor, which she uses whenever she notices sebum, and shows her unfiltered at-home skincare routine. As she talks about her habit of squeezing sebum frequently, along with using straws and repeatedly biting her lips, Ahn Hyun-mo and Kim Ji-min cannot hide their surprise at her unexpected skincare methods.

The lighthearted observation footage takes a turn when Chae Ri-na makes an unexpected confession. She says that after four failed IVF procedures over seven years, she also underwent surgery for uterine fibroids six months ago, leaving her physically and emotionally exhausted. Her story, hidden behind her always bright and energetic image, leaves viewers feeling heartbroken.

After examining Chae Ri-na's skin condition, Touch Master Kim Hyun-ok points to "the betrayal of hormones" as the cause of the problem. Hormonal imbalance from years of IVF treatment stimulated her sebaceous glands, triggering sticky sebum, tiny inflammations beneath the skin, and even throwing off the balance of her face. Repeated sebum extraction, straw use, and the habit of biting her lips were also cited as factors that disrupt facial symmetry, prompting Ahn Hyun-mo and Kim Ji-min to worry as they reflected on their own habit of often using straws on set.

A customized three-step solution is then carried out to restore Chae Ri-na's skin health, which had fallen into a vicious cycle due to hormonal changes. After completing the four-week program and returning to the studio, Chae Ri-na reportedly captivated everyone at once with an elegant look that could have come straight from an awards ceremony. She had often said that her facial asymmetry made it stressful to even look straight into the camera, but she expressed her gratitude by saying, "I am no longer afraid of the camera," drawing attention to her dramatic transformation in just four weeks.

Viewers can find out what customized solution restored Chae Ri-na's damaged skin health and facial balance on Channel A's "Beauty Clinic Touch Me" today at 8 p.m.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.