Cha In-pyo's younger brother dies after battle with oral cancer: "I had no time to grieve because I was taking care of my sister-in-law, who had lost her husband" (Shinaelife)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Cha In-pyo said he missed his younger brother, who died of oral cancer 13 years ago.

According to the interview segment "Your Life" on the YouTube channel Shinaelife, which will be released on the 7th, Cha In-pyo, who appeared as a guest that day, spoke candidly about his life as an actor, husband, and father.

Cha introduced himself as "someone who enjoys stepping outside the box." He left his office job to pursue acting, later expanded into writing novels, and recently appeared on stage in a play for the first time in 33 years since his debut.

He said he was initially hesitant to take on the play, but gained courage thanks to encouragement from Shin Ae-ra and his mother. "When I look back at the end of my life, I want to choose things that will let me say, 'I'm glad I made that choice,'" he said. Speaking about the rookie actors he is performing with, he added, "It was the younger actors who ultimately made me debut as a stage actor. I think people live by becoming one another's audience and cheering each other on. It's the same in marriage."

While looking through old family photos, Cha was also moved to tears as he recalled the moment he first met his daughter Ye-eun. "It wasn't just that one small life was added to our family; every perspective I had on the world changed," he said. He also expressed gratitude to Shin Ae-ra, who first suggested adoption. "I realized that a wife could give her husband a daughter he had never even imagined," he said. "Thanks to you, I was able to make a very good choice and feel that I have lived a meaningful life."

He described the hardest moment in his life as parting with his younger brother, who died in 2013. Cha said he stepped down from SBS talk show "Thank You," which he was hosting at the time, to stay by his brother's side during his battle with oral cancer. "I didn't even have time to feel the sadness of losing my brother," he said, adding that he first had to care for his parents, who had lost a child, his nephew, who had lost his father, and his sister-in-law, who had lost her husband. About Shin Ae-ra, who held his brother's hand and prayed with him as he took his final breath, he said, "It is one of the scenes I am most grateful for in my life." He added, "It was a great comfort during a separation that was so hard to endure."

The couple, now in their 31st year of marriage, looked into each other's eyes that day and shared feelings they had not been able to express before. "Your Life," featuring Cha In-pyo, will be released on the 7th through the YouTube channel Shinaelife.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.