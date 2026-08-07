"Kim Sung-joo's son" Kim Min-guk says he was "2 hours late" on the first day he was introduced to Lee Su-hyun... "My legs gave out and I collapsed"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Kim Min-guk, the son of broadcaster Kim Sung-joo, said he was as much as 2 hours and 10 minutes late to his first meeting with AKMU's Lee Su-hyun.

On the 7th, a video titled "The Most Perfect Summer Spent in Switzerland (A Trip of Four Siblings: Su-hyun, Seung-guk, Chan-young, and Min-guk)" was uploaded to Lee Su-hyun's YouTube channel.

Lee Su-hyun went on a trip to Switzerland with close friends. The unexpected lineup, which included film YouTuber Seung-guk Lee, Kim Min-guk, and singer Park Chan-young, led Lee Su-hyun to explain how she became close with the members. She said she first got to know Park Chan-young through their appearance together on "Superband" in 2019, and that she grew closer to Seung-guk Lee after having a meal together because they had many mutual acquaintances.

Kim Min-guk said he became close with Lee Su-hyun after being introduced by Seung-guk Lee. Lee Su-hyun recalled, "When he said he knew Min-guk, I really wanted to meet him. I kept asking him to introduce us." Kim Min-guk said, "Seung-guk hyung told me there was someone he wanted to introduce to me. He said he thought we could become friends."

He added, "He usually doesn't introduce people he knows, so I thought, 'He must really be a good person,' and went to meet him. But I took the wrong road and was 2 hours and 10 minutes late for our first meeting." Kim Min-guk also said, "I apologized to hyung, and after I saw his face, my legs went weak and I collapsed right there," expressing how sorry he felt to Lee Su-hyun at the time.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.