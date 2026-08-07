BLACKPINK Without Rosé for 10th Anniversary? Agency Says U.S. Sighting Speculation Is Based on a Long-Scheduled Plan

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Ara-m] BLACKPINK member Rosé's agency has responded to rumors that she would miss the group's 10th anniversary event.

The Black Label issued an official statement on the 7th and addressed recent online claims about Rosé's personal schedule and whether she would attend the commemorative event.

The agency said, "Rosé has been carefully preparing this schedule for a long time so she could spend meaningful time with fans, and the meeting schedule with fans was also arranged and confirmed in advance."

It added, "We have also continued to coordinate and prepare so that the artist can take part in this meaningful occasion," and asked people to "refrain from speculation and criticism based on unverified information."

The statement appears to be a response to speculation on some online communities that Rosé might skip the event after reports said she had been spotted in Los Angeles.

After reports emerged that Rosé had been seen in the United States, some fans questioned whether she would attend the event ahead of BLACKPINK's 10th debut anniversary. In response, the agency stressed that Rosé had prepared her schedule in advance for her promise to fans and drew a line against speculative criticism.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will hold a 10th debut anniversary event in Seoul on the 8th. The event will be held with a small number of fans, with attendance limited to 40 people.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ Full statement below

Hello, this is The Black Label.

First, we would like to sincerely thank the fans who have shown deep affection and support for artist Rosé (ROSE).

Recently, false information and unverified speculation have spread online regarding artist Rosé (ROSE)'s personal schedule and whether she will take part in the debut anniversary event. We would like to state our position on this matter.

The artist has long made this schedule a priority so she could share a meaningful moment with fans, and she has secured and confirmed all schedules in advance for time with fans.

We have also done our utmost to continue coordinating so that the artist can join this important occasion, and we ask that you refrain from indiscriminate criticism based on one-sided speculation that has not been verified.

We will continue to do our best to protect the artist.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.