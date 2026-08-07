Woman in Her 20s Arrested at YG Entertainment Building After Midnight Golf Club Rampage

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] A woman in her 20s was arrested by police after repeatedly striking the entrance door of the YG Entertainment building in Hapjeong-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, with a golf club and causing a disturbance.

According to Yonhap News Agency on the 7th, Seoul Mapo Police Station arrested the woman, identified only as A, in the act on charges including property damage at around 9 p.m. the previous day in front of the YG building in Hapjeong-dong.

A is accused of making a scene by repeatedly hitting the glass entrance door of the YG Entertainment building with a golf club. Footage from the scene reportedly showed her approaching the entrance with the club in her right hand and striking the door again and again.

The incident was captured by a camera that happened to be filming the scene. Foreign fans were reportedly filming challenge videos in front of the building at the time, and videos taken by witnesses were quickly shared on social networking service platforms and online communities, spreading rapidly.

In the video, A kept raising the golf club and continuing her actions toward the entrance, but a man nearby is said to have stopped her. Police later arrived at the scene after receiving a report and arrested her.

Police plan to question A about her motive and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Online, there has been a range of speculation about A's nationality, identity, and possible ties to a specific artist, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.