No BLACKPINK Members Absent... Full Group Attends 10th Anniversary Event

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] All members of the group BLACKPINK will attend a fan event commemorating their 10th debut anniversary, sharing a meaningful time with their fans.

A YG Entertainment official stated on the 7th, "All four members—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—will attend the 'Meet & Greet' fan event celebrating BLACKPINK's 10th debut anniversary, which will be held at an undisclosed location in Seoul on the 8th. " Previously, when announcing the event, YG indicated that the attendees would be "some members available due to scheduling conflicts.

" Consequently, interest among fans focused on exactly how many members would attend, and some expressed concerns that a meeting with the full group might be difficult. In particular, the possibility of Rosé's absence was raised after she was recently spotted staying in Los Angeles (LA).

However, Rosé's side dismissed such speculation through an official statement on the same day. Rosé's agency, The Black Label, stated, "The artist has long prioritized this schedule and finalized all appointments in advance to share meaningful moments with fans.

" They added, "We ask that you refrain from indiscriminate criticism based on unilateral speculation that has not been verified. " Amidst intense fan interest regarding the members' attendance, the news that all four members would attend has finally been announced, making this special meeting between BLACKPINK and their fans a reality.

Expectations are high for what memories BLACKPINK will create with their fans, who have been with them for a long time, as they celebrate this significant moment of their 10th debut anniversary.

Meet & Greet will mark their 10th debut anniversary on the upcoming 8th.

This fan event is scheduled to be held with 40 invited fans.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.