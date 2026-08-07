Hwang Jung-min's die-hard fan of 20 years claims, "I got his number too"... "Ms. A's delusions have crossed the line and could lead to death."

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] As the dispute over the truth between actor Hwang Jung-min and stalking suspect A continues, a post by a netizen claiming to be a long-time fan of Hwang Jung-min is garnering attention online.

On the 6th, a post titled "I am writing this after agonizing countless times over whether or not to post this" was uploaded to an online community. The post subsequently spread across various social media platforms and communities.

However, the actual identity of the author and the veracity of the claims remain unconfirmed. The author stated that they became a fan of Hwang Jung-min after watching the 2007 film *Happiness* and claimed to have engaged in fan activities for a long time, attending stage greetings and performances.

They explained that they had met Hwang Jung-min multiple times at concerts, including taking photos and receiving autographs, and that over time, they became familiar enough to recognize each other's faces. She stated that she received support before leaving for overseas work, and that Hwang Jung-min warmly welcomed her when she visited a performance venue with her husband after their marriage.

The writer also claimed that she later obtained Hwang Jung-min's contact information, and that she had a meal with her husband at his suggestion when his filming schedule overlapped with her residential area. She added that she also received congratulatory messages when she announced her pregnancy.

The writer stated her position, saying, "Hwang Jung-min is someone who gives his all, even in a relationship simply between a fan and an actor," and "Based on my direct experience, I believe the situation currently being raised differs from the one-sided claims made from the beginning. " She continued, "I have witnessed how he treats his fans for a long time," adding, "I remember him communicating with fans individually, taking photos, and signing autographs even when he was exhausted after a performance.

" However, it has not been confirmed whether all the details regarding the meetings and contact mentioned by the writer are true. Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-min's side and Ms.

A are presenting conflicting claims regarding the relationship between the two and the process of their communication. Hwang Jung-min's agency identified A as the perpetrator of stalking and initiated legal action, while A pushed back, requesting a formal trial and filing a lawsuit for damages against Hwang Jung-min.

tokkig@sportschosun.com ▶The following is the full text I wanted many people to read this and realize that your misguided fandom, delusions, and unreasonable demands created this whole situation, and that a person could die because of a person like you.

I became a fan of actor Hwang Jung-min after watching the movie *Happiness*. I was young back then and didn't even know what "fandom" was, but I saw actor Hwang Jung-min in person for the first time during the stage greeting for *Legendary Fist*.

It was at Yongsan CGV, and after the stage greeting ended, I took a wrong turn leaving and was wandering around when I happened to see actor Hwang Jung-min and his staff passing by. When I timidly greeted them in a very quiet voice saying I was a fan, they turned around from their busy steps to take a picture with me before leaving.

That kindness remained a memory I could not forget for a long time, and that served as the catalyst for attending stage greetings and other events I even joined his fan cafe, thinking, "If I go, I can see Actor Hwang Jung-min. " I had never liked a celebrity before, so I didn't know how to find out about their schedule or event dates.

I simply attended events whenever I had the chance through the fan cafe, and later, I would frequently visit when he was performing in shows like musicals to deliver letters and gifts. I liked and went to see Actor Hwang Jung-min like that for quite a long time, and I felt like I had become a fan enough that he would recognize my face and greet me if we ran into each other somewhere.

When I started working overseas in 2016, I said goodbye on my way home from the performance of *Okepi* at the time, telling him I wouldn't be able to see him for a while.

He wished me well, telling me to take care of myself and that I would do my best.

There were many days when I found strength by thinking about the words Actor Hwang Jung-min had told me when I was going through tough times during my overseas work.

About two years later, I returned to Korea and found someone to marry.

He knew I was a fan of Actor Hwang Jung-min, so we ended up going to see the performance of *Richard III* together.

For a long time, always alone I went to see actor Hwang Jung-min, and when I met him on his way out, I introduced my current husband and said, "I'm getting married.

" He was genuinely delighted to see us, took a photo with my husband, and gave us autographs.

His kindness remained the same even to a fan he hadn't seen in years; my husband became a fan of his after witnessing that scene.

Later, though it seems unbelievable, I managed to get actor Hwang Jung-min's contact information.

To think I had the contact details of an actor I had admired for so long.

I was so excited that I couldn't sleep for days.

Like any fan, I really wanted to reach out to him first.

Whenever that thought crossed my mind, I thought about how actor Hwang Jung-min had treated his fans all this time.

Fans who have watched him for a long time, like me, would understand well.

Even though he must have been exhausted after the performance, he took photos, videos, signed autographs, gave requests for lines and poses, and even talked to each and every one of the countless fans waiting to see him.

Only after a long time had passed did he.

The sight of him getting into the car I lived thinking that I had to stay true to the line to protect this precious and grateful bond.

Some time passed like that, and since the filming location happened to be in the same area as where I live, he contacted me to say he would treat my husband and me to dinner if we had the time.

I wondered how such a person could exist in this world.

To think he was a national actor known to everyone in Korea, overflowing with such humanity.

I couldn't sleep for several days after receiving that call, but the four of us—my manager, my husband, and I—met, ate meat, and spent a delightful evening chatting about life before returning home.

It was a day that created a memory my husband and I would never forget.

A few years later, I became pregnant.

As part of my prenatal care, I rewatched Hwang Jung-min's works endlessly.

I missed him so much, thought of the past, and felt a lump in my throat for no reason, so there was a day when I sent him a text first.

A few minutes after I sent the text saying I was pregnant, he called me.

He congratulated, encouraged, and gave me advice in the warmest voice in the world.

I wondered if there could be another person like him in this world.

Like this I wonder if there is another actor who treats fans with such sincerity.

Sometimes, when life was too exhausting, just recalling the kindness Actor Hwang Jung-min showed me was enough to help me endure for a while.

He was a truly grateful presence to me, helping me get through each moment and live on.

Actor Hwang Jung-min is someone who can show this kind of care even to a single fan who was just following him around, with whom he had no prior relationship.

It’s not just me; all his longtime fans know this.

As someone who has watched these situations unfold and experienced them firsthand, I am certain that from the very beginning, it wasn't the ridiculous situation the other party is thinking.

Actor Hwang Jung-min probably just felt grateful to you.

You know it yourself; he just wanted to get hopelessly entangled with you.

Stop it.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.