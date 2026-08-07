Kang Jae-joon Looks Slimmer Just Two Months After Vowing to Lose 20 kg... Lee Eun-hyung Also Surprised by His Changed Figure: "I’ve Lost 6 kg"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Kang Jae-joon shared an update on his diet and opened up about his changing condition and mindset.

On the 5th, a video titled "Hope That a New Life Is About to Unfold" was uploaded to the YouTube channel.

In the video, Kang Jae-joon said his diet was going "very smoothly" and added that he had also done intermittent fasting the day before.

He said that exercise is important for dieting, but that training his eating habits is even more important. He added that he would work harder on learning how to exercise restraint.

As for his current weight, he said, "It goes back and forth between 91 and 92 kg. I think I need to get down into the high 80s quickly so I can run in a more runner-like way." He added, "Still, I started at 97 kg, so I think I’ve really lost a lot."

He went on to explain that even breathing feels different now, and that his mindset toward staying in a fasted state has changed a lot. "Before, when I was fasting, I felt bad and got irritable because my blood sugar dropped. But now I feel better, and the longer I stay fasted, the more it feels like it’s better for my health, so I’m trying to keep long fasting periods going," he said.

He also revealed that his sleep habits have changed. Kang Jae-joon said that at first he could not fall asleep until 1 or 2 a.m., so he watched Netflix and YouTube. But the dopamine rush kept him awake. "After keeping that up for a month or two, I started sleeping better, and my sleep has become deeper and more stable," he said.

He added that he still needs to lose much more weight. "I’m still too heavy. Even if I feel unwell and my body feels heavy, I need to lose enough weight that my body itself feels light. I absolutely have to get down to the mid-80 kg range first. It’s been almost two months since I started dieting, and I keep asking myself, 'Can I really do this?'" he said. "I’ve made my promise, and I have to take responsibility, so my first goal is to lose 10 kg and get to 87 kg."

Lee Eun-hyung cheered him on, saying, "Your belly has really gone down." Kang Jae-joon then spoke candidly about the challenge ahead. "It takes a lot of hard work to even lose the skin around my stomach. When I was younger, only my belly stuck out, but the skin didn’t stretch. Now that the skin has stretched too, I’m in total shock. I really feel like I’ve gotten older," he said. He continued, "This was the body I understood the least. But now that I’ve become that body myself, I’m shocked. I even feel a bit depressed."

Earlier, Kang Jae-joon appeared on Sheon’s YouTube channel in July and revealed what led him to decide to go on a diet.

He said he had once lost weight to 77 kg, but then regained it and reached 101 kg. He declared, "If I fail to lose 20 kg by the end of this year, I’ll blow up my YouTube channel."

He also shared the decisive reason he chose to diet. "My wife was reading word cards to our son and asked, 'Where is the pig?' He pointed at me. I was a little shocked by that. I thought, 'So my dad looks like a pig,' and that was one of the reasons I decided to lose weight," he admitted.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.