"Park Si-eun's Husband" Jin Tae-hyun Celebrates New Milestone Three Months After Leaving 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp'... "Grateful to the Advertiser Who Reached Out to Me"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actor Jin Tae-hyun has shared news that he has been chosen as an advertising model.

On the 7th, Jin Tae-hyun posted on his social media, "I went to film another commercial with a grateful heart."

He added, "I am so, so thankful that advertisers came to me because of words like sincerity and trust. I will live even more humbly, righteously, neatly, and modestly."

He also said, "What I keep learning in life is that relationships are ultimately about the heart, sincerity, and effort," and added, "I may not be following the milestones of success that many people talk about, but I have learned that the milestones of gratitude, of loving my wife and living with thankfulness, can also carry great strength."

In the photos released with the post, Jin Tae-hyun is seen leading the atmosphere on set with a bright smile and positive energy. His warm visuals also drew attention.

The update drew even more attention because it came three months after he left JTBC's 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp' in May. Jin Tae-hyun worked as a Family Court Investigator on the show for about two years, but the production team announced his departure only with a caption that read, "We thank Investigator Jin Tae-hyun for being with us for two years until Episode 22 arrived," without a separate farewell message. Questions over the sudden replacement and departure process also sparked controversy.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun married actress Park Si-eun in 2015, and the couple later adopted three daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.