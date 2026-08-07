Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra Tear Up as They Recall Meeting Their Adopted Daughter for the First Time: "The Happiest Moment of My Life"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actors Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra recalled the moment they first met their adopted daughter.

On the 7th, a video titled "#Shin Ae-ra, it has been so long since I looked into your eyes and spoke to you... #Cha In-pyo episode" was released on the YouTube channel "Shinaelife."

That day, Cha In-pyo said the happiest moment of his life was when he first met his eldest adopted daughter, Ye-eun. He recalled, "Ye-eun was born in 2005 and came to us in November. It had been less than a month since she came home, and I had gone out and came back. I missed her so much because she was at home, so I hurried out and came back in."

He then shared a photo of himself touching noses with his daughter and said, "She was lying down, so I touched noses with her. Then she woke up from her sleep and looked at me." Seeing this, Shin Ae-ra became emotional and said, "Thinking about that moment makes me want to cry for no reason."

Cha In-pyo said, "I realized that the world with a life beside you and the world without that life are the same world, yet they feel so different. This tiny life came into our home, and I thought it was not just one more family member. My entire perspective on the world changed. I was so happy that I took the photo."

He also shared a photo of himself carrying his daughter on his back and smiled, saying, "I was so happy when I carried her around." Shin Ae-ra recalled, "At that time, I was busy with filming, so Cha In-pyo often took care of the child."

Cha In-pyo said, "I took her outside for the first time and let her touch the soil. Everything was new to her. How wondrous must the world have felt to her? I was the one who guided her through that." He added, "The children coming into our lives allowed me to once again feel the true value of a happy life. It is one of the happiest moments I will remember when I leave this world."

Shin Ae-ra said, "On the first day Ye-eun came, just a few hours earlier she had been lying in a transparent plastic bed with other babies. A few hours later, her life had changed because someone was putting their face next to hers."

Cha In-pyo then turned to Shin Ae-ra and said, "I am deeply grateful to you. You guided me toward that decision and suggested it. There are many things a wife can give her husband, but you gave me a daughter I never expected, gave me these experiences, and allowed me to make choices that led me to live this life. We only live once, and I think we made a very good choice and lived a life worth living." He spoke from the heart.

Meanwhile, Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra married in 1995 and have one son and two daughters. They publicly adopted their two daughters in 2005 and 2008.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.