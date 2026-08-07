Kim Sang-hyuk Meets His Fated Match Six Years After Divorce... "They Almost Met Before" ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Click-B's Kim Sang-hyuk is set to meet a fated blind date.

In the episode of Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' airing at 9 p.m. on the 7th, Kim Sang-hyuk, who joined as the show's first divorced student, goes on a blind date with the support of the studio mentors Lee Seung-chul, Tak Jae-hoon, and Song Hae-na.

That day, Kim Sang-hyuk heads to the date venue by car with his manager. Nervous because it had been a long time since he had gone on a properly arranged blind date, he rushes to reduce the puffiness in his face and studies how to make conversation more comfortably by watching psychology content on YouTube. While cramming for the blind date, Kim Sang-hyuk arrives at the meeting place. He then picks up a bouquet he prepared in advance and walks into a restaurant.

Kim Sang-hyuk's date is a woman with a sleek bob haircut and a model-like slim figure, and the studio mentors are all impressed when they see her. Kim Sang-hyuk also beams, saying, "It felt like looking at a white tulip." But perhaps because he is so nervous, he struggles to get the conversation started and eventually launches into a string of random remarks. The mentors let out deep sighs, and Kim Yo-han, another student in the studio, also feels sorry for him, saying, "Hyung Sang-hyuk really came here because he needs the class..."

After Kim Sang-hyuk's repeated slip-ups, principal Lee Seung-chul finally gives a bitter assessment, saying, "I think today's meeting will be their last." But a twist unfolds near the end of the blind date. The two discover an unexpected common point and begin to create a pink, romantic mood. Watching this, Tak Jae-hoon gets excited on their behalf and says, "They suddenly match so well! What a twist on top of a twist." What's more, the woman says, "We actually almost met once before," mentioning a mutual acquaintance, and adds, "I thought maybe we were destined to meet," raising the excitement even further.

How the two nearly met in the past, and the full story behind Kim Sang-hyuk's nerve-racking blind date, will be revealed on Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' at 9 p.m. on the 7th.

Meanwhile, Kim Sang-hyuk married a shopping mall CEO six years younger than him in 2019, but they divorced after about a year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.