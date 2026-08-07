Cho Sae-ho Returns to Social Media 8 Months After Gang-Related Rumor: "It’s Been a While Since I’ve Greeted You"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Cho Sae-ho has resumed his social media activity after eight months.

On the 7th, Cho Sae-ho posted several photos on his social media account along with the message, "It’s been a while since I’ve greeted you on Instagram! I’m back with Season 6 of 'Screwballs.' We’ve prepared another fun season, so please show it a lot of interest."

The photos were behind-the-scenes stills from Season 6 of 'Screwballs' and showed Cho Sae-ho in a variety of looks. Dressed up with a Panama hat and tinted sunglasses, he showed off his trademark variety-show charm with a playful expression. In another photo, he was transformed into Freddie Mercury of the legendary rock band Queen, and he also drew attention by pulling off a cross-dressing look with a bob wig and an elegant two-piece outfit.

The post has drawn even more attention because it is Cho Sae-ho’s first in about eight months, since last December.

Meanwhile, Cho Sae-ho was at the center of controversy last year after being caught up in rumors of ties to a gang. At the time, his agency flatly denied the allegations, saying, "He was simply acquainted with them, and there was no exchange of money or valuables."

Cho Sae-ho also explained, "As I have traveled to various local events over the years, I ended up meeting many people I had not known before. I would like to make it clear that, contrary to what many are worried about, the allegations raised because of those connections are completely untrue."

He added, "Going through this made me reflect on whether it was right for me to continue appearing on the programs I host and whether I might be causing harm." He then stepped down from tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' and KBS 2TV's '2 Days & 1 Night.' However, he continues to appear on Netflix's variety show 'Screwballs.'

'Screwballs Season 6: The Law of Survival' will premiere on Netflix at 11 a.m. on Saturday the 8th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.