Cho Kyu-chan and Haei to Appear Together on TV for the First Time: "We Live Like a Geese Couple... We Spend Only Four Months Together a Year" ('Happy Together')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Singer Cho Kyu-chan and his wife Haei will appear together on a broadcast for the first time.

On KBS's Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone, which airs today (the 7th), the stage for Group B of the main competition will unfold with Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, Yoon Jong-shin, and special MC Kang Min-kyung. It will be followed by the stage for Group C, joined by new special MC Kwon Yuri.

Among the highlights, the genius musician couple Cho Kyu-chan and Haei will appear on Happy Together and draw attention. Both come from a family of musicians. Cho Kyu-chan once performed with his two older brothers as the Jo Trio, and Haei's younger sister Soi was also a member of the girl group T.T.Ma. When Yoo Jae-suk listed their impressive family tree, saying, "All of your siblings are musicians, and Haei's sixth cousin is also Paul Kim," Cho Kyu-chan impressed everyone by revealing, "My father also composed 'Nillili Mambo' and 'Love of Green Grapes.'"

Haei also surprised everyone by revealing an unexpected update: she has transformed from a musician into a professor. She had worked as an English professor at a state university in the United States. Jang Hang-jun laughed and said, "You taught English to Americans? In Korea, that would be like an American teaching Korean language," drawing admiration and laughter.

At the same time, Cho Kyu-chan's exceptional support for his professor wife will be revealed, adding to the interest. The couple lives apart for most of the year and only spends four months together. Haei said affectionately, "When things get hard sometimes, my husband comes to the United States as a visiting professor and does the housework. At times like that, I thank him and say, 'Kyu-sun helped me.'" Her words drew envy from everyone. Jang Hang-jun then shifted from smiling to teasing, saying, "Yoon Jong-shin and his wife also lived apart for a while, but I never once saw Jeon Mi-ra's hands look dry." Yoon Jong-shin playfully shot back, "Everyone in our house has wet hands," turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Meanwhile, Cho Kyu-chan and Haei will reportedly perform a duet on air for the first time, drawing even more attention. The two will sing Park Sun-ju and Cho Kyu-chan's "Precious You," delivering a sweet harmony. Interest is soaring in today's (the 7th) broadcast of Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone, which will feature the story of the genius musician couple Cho Kyu-chan and Haei, rarely seen anywhere else.

KBS2's entertainment program Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.