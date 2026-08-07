"The roughhousing is gone from the comedy world, so why are you hitting me?" Lee Sang-jun protests to an angry Jang Dong-min, drawing laughs on 'Dopbak Tour: Go All the Way!'

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Comedians Lee Sang-jun and Jang Dong-min show off their playful chemistry.

In episode 10 of E Channel and Channel S's 'Dopbak Tour: Go All the Way!,' which airs at 9 p.m. on Saturday the 8th, Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu head to Mokpo in Jeollanam-do for a domestic trip. There, they sample local restaurants carefully selected by their 'travel friend' Lee Sang-jun, while also engaging in a more intense-than-ever battle over who will pay.

That day, the Dokbakz head to a crab salad restaurant recommended by Lee Sang-jun's mother, who is from Mokpo. Even before entering, the place gives off the aura of a famous eatery. Once inside, Hong In-gyu spots a photo of Kim Jun-ho hanging on one wall and gets excited. He then forces Kim Jun-ho's old embarrassment back into the spotlight, saying, "Jun-ho hyung, it looks like you came here before. That was before the incident(?)." Kim Jun-ho confirms that it was the restaurant he visited while appearing on '2 Days & 1 Night (1N2D),' but gives a bitter smile and says, "Maybe I couldn't eat much back then? I don't remember."

As viewers look forward to seeing whether they can properly enjoy the crab salad this time, the Dokbakz and Lee Sang-jun, who devour the chewy dish, move on to a 'Dopbak game' with the meal bill on the line.

The Dokbakz then suggest a prearranged game called "Ask Doksuni (AI)" in an attempt to beat Lee Sang-jun, who is known for never losing. But Lee Sang-jun quickly catches on and surprises everyone by saying, "Fine. But let's ask my phone's AI instead of Jun-ho hyung's phone." Jang Dong-min, who scrambles to find fault with Lee Sang-jun, jumps to his feet and shouts, "Why do we have to listen to everything you say?"

Lee Sang-jun fires back, "Why are you hitting me? The roughhousing is gone from the comedy world!" Jang Dong-min, feeling wronged, replies, "Who said it's gone? It's right here!" He then pretends to step on Lee Sang-jun with his foot, sending the set into chaos.

As the tension between the undefeated Sang-jun and the Dokbakz reaches a boiling point, Lee Sang-jun eventually goes along with some of their suggestions. Even so, he keeps his swagger and teases them by saying, "Why don't you go on a trip to the United States, where prices are high? I'm confident I wouldn't get caught even once there," turning on his cocky mode and provoking the Dokbakz even more.

Whether the Dokbakz's ambitious scheme will succeed can be seen in the wild travel story of their trip to Mokpo in Jeollanam-do, which airs in episode 10 of E Channel and Channel S's 'Dopbak Tour: Go All the Way!' at 9 p.m. on Saturday the 8th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.