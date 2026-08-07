Kim Bin-woo, Who Is Moving to Bali After Controversy, Breaks Down in Tears Over Her Children’s Letters: "Let’s Forget the Pain We’ve Had"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Bin-woo has shared an update as she prepares to move to Bali.

On the 6th, Kim posted a photo with the caption, "tear button."

The photo showed letters her children wrote to their mother. Her daughter expressed both gratitude and apology to her busy mother, who was preparing for the move, and cheered her on by saying, "Mom, when we go to Bali, let’s forget the pain we’ve had, study hard, and play hard there! I love you so much, Mom."

Her son also moved Kim to tears by saying, "For Mom, let’s be happy in Bali with Woni, noona, and Dad. We are all a loving family, and we will be a loving family in Bali too. Thank you. Mom, you are such a beautiful mom." Their stronger family bond stands out as the move to Bali approaches.

On the 2nd, Kim said she would be moving to Bali after a long period of deliberation. "It took a year to think, experience, decide, and prepare," she said. "It was not an easy decision, but before we get any older, and while the children are still in our arms, we want to take on a new challenge." She added, "There is still a lot left to prepare, but for the remaining time, I will do my best to let go, share, and move forward with a lighter heart."

Meanwhile, in May, actress Kim Bin-woo drew criticism after hosting a late-night live broadcast in which she played loud music at home and danced. When fans raised concerns about noise between floors, Kim sparked controversy by saying, "It’s the first floor, you know?" She later apologized, saying she was "deeply reflecting on my thoughtless actions," but drew fresh criticism a month later in June after posting a video of herself in the driver’s seat, lifting one leg and swaying to music while appearing to pay little attention to the road ahead.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.