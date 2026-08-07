Park Sae-mi Is Dating a Younger Non-Celebrity Man: "A Relationship With Marriage in Mind"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Park Sae-mi drew attention after publicly revealing that she is in a relationship.

Park Sae-mi appeared on the YouTube channel Ipman Yeolmeon on the 6th and spoke on its segment The Truman Show. "I currently have a boyfriend. This is my first time saying it. I have not even talked about it on my own channel," she said, confirming that she is dating.

She explained, "We have been together for about a year and a half. In fact, I have been in relationships consistently," adding, "My boyfriend is 36, one year younger than me, and he is not in the entertainment industry. We met through an acquaintance."

Fellow comedian Kim Ji-yu, who appeared with her, said she had already been introduced to Park Sae-mi's boyfriend. When asked what kind of person he was, she surprised everyone by replying, "He is a man I would want to steal."

When the question of how they met came up, Park Sae-mi said, "Rather than thinking I wanted to date, I often talked about wanting to have a child." She added, "People around me also said they felt pressured by me, or thought I already had a child, so they were hesitant to introduce anyone to me."

She said she eventually met her current boyfriend through an introduction from her fitness trainer. Park also shared an anecdote about him, saying, "He once watched a Seojun Mom video and wondered who that person would marry. He said he never imagined that person would end up being him."

She also showed affection for him, saying, "When we actually met, he said I was much more feminine than he expected. He also cooks for me often."

Park Sae-mi also mentioned that after her nose surgery, her boyfriend personally helped disinfect the area. She drew attention by saying, "I am thinking about marriage with the person I am currently seeing."

Meanwhile, Park Sae-mi, born in 1990, first became known through theater work and later won widespread love for her Seojun Mom character. She has since remained active through various web content, including Psick University and Annyeonghase-mi.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.