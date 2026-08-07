Cho Hye-jung, Unrecognizable After Losing 7 kg... Hollow Cheeks and a Very Slim Silhouette

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Jo Hye-jung drew attention with her very slim silhouette and pure, graceful aura.

On the 7th, Jo Hye-jung shared several photos on her social media account and gave an update on her recent life.

In the released photos, Jo Hye-jung wore a halter-neck sleeveless top that highlighted her straight shoulders and slender figure. Her sharper jawline and more defined features also caught the eye. As the fuller cheeks she once had disappeared, she completed a more mature and sharper look.

She also showed off her delicate back in a bold backless dress that emphasized the line of her back. Her signature innocent styling stood out as well.

Jo Hye-jung previously drew attention after successfully losing 7 kg. She appears to be maintaining her sharper look through steady body management.

Meanwhile, Jo Hye-jung is the daughter of actor Cho Jae-hyun and appeared in Season 3 of the TVING drama 'Yumi's Cells' in April.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.